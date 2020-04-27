Charleston County superintendent to give first update since school closure announcement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is set update parents, students, and board members on Monday about the district’s response to COVID-19 and the governor’s order to keep schools closed for the remainder of the year.
This is the first time Postlewait is set to speak on this since Governor Henry McMaster made that order official on Wednesday. Her report is expected during Monday’s school board meeting over a Zoom-video conference.
"Our remote delivery of academic instruction and other supports will continue for the remainder of the year,” she said in a statement last week after agreeing with the governor’s decision.
She also announced plans to hold virtual graduations for all high school seniors while delaying in-person ceremonies until they were deemed safe.
During the same meeting, school board members could vote to allow district staff to explore options on where to send some West Ashley middle school students next year.
Last week, board members voted unanimously to allow the district to consider placing sixth graders on West Ashley Middle School’s campus and seventh and eighth graders on the new C.E. Williams Middle School campus, but it needs one more vote before becoming official.
The school board approved plans in January to put all West Ashley middle school students on to the new C.E. Williams campus being built next to West Ashley High. But, now with concerns over the spread of COVID-19, those plans are being reconsidered.
“Our goal at that point in January was to have all the students on the new C.E. Williams campus, and that is our ultimate goal," CCSD Board Vice Chair Kate Darby said. "But, with the COVID outbreak happening in March, our staff’s focus has been on educating kids and providing every resource to them, so there are a number of things to work out to have all of the students on the new C.E. Williams campus.”
If the district moved forward with the current plans to keep all students on one campus, trailers would have to be brought in, at least temporarily, to accommodate all the grades. As of February, the plans required at least five trailers to be added.
The decision to merge middle schools has also received criticism from some parents and state legislators. In January, two lawmakers sent letters to the South Carolina Department of Revenue asking for an investigation into the decision. The results of those inquiries have not yet been reported.
