Film festivals team up to offer free global fest on YouTube

This April 20, 2011 file photo shows a view of the outdoor screening area at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Film festivals worldwide are teaming up to launch “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” which will play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube. Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube announced Monday the online festival will feature movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Agostini)