Folly Beach to consider re-opening city and beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach city council will meet to discuss options for re-opening during Monday night’s special-called meeting.
They will look at many items in their emergency ordinance and come up with plans accordingly.
The biggest item up for discussion is the option to re-open its beach.
Just a few weeks ago when the city re-opened its beach for one day only, they had thousands of cars coming onto the island.
Mayor Tim Goodwin says the economy does depend on tourists, which is why they'll also be looking at a timeline for the 24-hour checkpoints, as well as a plan for short-term rentals.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the city of Folly Beach’s website. Residents can submit comments to keich@cityoffollybeach.com.
All comments must be submitted before the meeting.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.