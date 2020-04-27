Folly Beach to discuss changes to emergency ordinance, reopening beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach City Council will discuss the timeline and the options for opening the beach back up at Monday night’s meeting.
The council will try to decide whether to move forward or keep things locked down for a few more weeks. They say will look at every item on the agenda, keeping in mind both the economy and residents.
That meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday. You can send in a comment to the Folly Beach City Council by sending an email to keich@cityoffollybeach.com. All comments must be submitted before the meeting begins.
On an average weekend, if all short-term rentals were rented, they would bring about 8,000 people in from different places in one day. Folly Beach has more short-term rentals than any other town in the Charleston area.
But Mayor Tim Goodwin says putting a 30-day minimum on rentals would keep the turnover of people significantly lower.
He says in addition to figuring out a plan for short-term rentals, council will also look closely at the timeline for the 24-hour checkpoints.
Because of the COVID 19 shutdown, the city is not bringing in the tax revenue the city would otherwise make in the summer months. And all of that money pays for the police department, fire department, and more.
Goodwin acknowledges, once the beach opens, though, people will pour in. In the one day they re-opened a couple weeks ago they went from 2,000 cars coming onto the island to 10,000. But Goodwin says the economy depends on those visitors.
“The first day you open back up, if the weathers nice, there’s no assuming it won’t be different,” Goodwin said. “Especially with as many people who are not working or not going to school. Schools are not going to be open now. Its going to be a flood of people we’re sure.”
The mayor says opening the beach is very different than opening a town because there are significantly more day visitors and a lot more short term rental properties.
"We feel the pressure too, or the pain too of the folks not renting because when they aren’t making money the city’s not making money, and since we have no other industry, it hurts,” Goodwin said.
