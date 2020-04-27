Gov. McMaster expected to extend State of Emergency

GREER, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster says he will extend South Carolina’s State of Emergency for 15 more days in an announcement that is expected some time Monday.
By doing so, a spokesperson for McMaster says every executive order the Governor has issued throughout this crisis will be kept in place, which includes the statewide “home or work order” he issued April 6.
“But at any time he has the right to rescind any of those orders. And he will do so if and when it is in the best interest of the health and the wellbeing of the people of South Carolina,” Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for the governor’s office explained.
McMaster was on hand Sunday as a Boeing Dreamlifter arrived at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport with 1.5 million surgical. The governor told reporters COVID-19 is still a threat.
“We are not out of this yet. We went into this in a smart way with targeted hot spots, so we do not have the burden that some of the other states have with business closures. But we are still facing a very serious disease and contagion,” McMaster said.
McMaster said “we’ll see” when asked about lifting or adding new restrictions on businesses, and said he is waiting to hear plans from his Accelerate SC Task Force, which is meeting this week.
However, McMaster did say he expects to reopen the economy similarly to how it closed.
“What we did when we restricted places was not whether they were non-essential, but whether they were hot spots,” he said. “They are the ones with close personal contacts like barbershops and beauty salons or places where people touch the same articles over and over like shoe shops or jewelry stores.“
McMaster’s tone was hopeful, he said he believes rates of infection won’t spike again because his team and the people of South Carolina are better informed now than they were almost two months ago.
“Slow and steady always wins the race. We follow the old carpenter’s rule which is measure twice and cut one. The step we took in restricting businesses when reacting to the virus were measured and deliberate. And we are going to go out the same way,” he said.
