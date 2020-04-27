Illegal street racing in Colleton County leads to 67 citations for people from SC, Ga.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 60 citations were issued after deputies responded to an illegal street racing case in Colleton County this past weekend.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said they issued 67 citations, recovered three stolen vehicles and made one arrest on Saturday night.
This was after deputies responded to Ritter Road and Bowman Road where a large crowd was participating in illegal street racing.
According to a report, people cited in the case spanned from 21 counties across the state and into Georgia.
“Not only is street racing prohibited, but it’s also a direct disregard for the Governor’s Executive Order during the COVID-19 State of Emergency,” CCSO officials said.
The sheriff’s office is asking residents to report anything suspicious by calling (843) 549-2211.
