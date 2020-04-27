Investigators charge man for North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in North Charleston have charged a 32-year-old man for a shooting.
North Charleston police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Shantwan Hoard who was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
He was locked up at at the Al Cannon Detention Center, and will have a bond hearing Tuesday morning.
The investigation began on April 24 when a 43-year-old man entered Trident Hospital with a gunshot wound to his side.
“It was discovered that the incident occurred in the area of the Econo Lodge located at 7415 Northside Dr. ,” NCPD officials said.
