Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — As more states push to reopen their economies, many are falling short on one of the federal government’s essential criteria for doing so — having an efficient system to track people who have been physically near a person infected with the coronavius. A review by The Associated Press finds a patchwork of systems around the U.S for conducting so-called contact tracing. The AP found that most states are scrambling to hire and train enough people to do the work. With few exceptions, the states reviewed by AP are going it alone. Most other countries take a national approach.