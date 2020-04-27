Lots of sunshine, one rain chance this upcoming week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We expect a quiet start to the last work week of April here across the Lowcountry. High pressure will keep our weather sunny through Wednesday before a quick moving cold front brings a round of showers and storms Wednesday night and early Thursday. The threat of severe weather should be low with this storm system. Rain moves out early Thursday morning and we go back to sunshine for the rest of the week. High temperatures may approach 90 degrees by the end of the weekend.