McMaster, state officials discuss plan to reopen S.C. at accelerateSC meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - State officials are meeting in Columbia as part of the accelerateSC initiative launched by Gov. Henry McMaster.
AccelerateSC was formed to get input from leaders of various industries on when and how to reopen the state’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and others are meeting as part of the Governance committee of accelerateSC.
McMaster is also set to take questions from reporters after the meeting. He is expected to address a new state of emergency declaration that will continue the ongoing state of emergency for another 15 days.
The Governance committee’s purpose is to “identify challenges faced by state and local governments, educational institutions, emergency services and first responders to proceed with economic revitalization.”
