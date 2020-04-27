More than 5,600 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced 142 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 5,613, and those who have died to 177, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New positive cases reported today include 2 people in Dorchester County.
The deaths reported on Monday occurred in three elderly individuals from Clarendon, Florence, and Greenville counties.
As of this afternoon, there have been a total of 52,145 coronavirus tests with 46,532 testing negative and 5,613 testing positive. Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Monday, April 27 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Anderson (4), Beaufort (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Greenville (44)*, Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (7), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (6), Lee (4), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (4), Richland (5), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (4), York (5)
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.