Mount Pleasant moving forward to re-open dozens of parks on Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders in Mount Pleasant have voted to move forward in re-opening most of the town’s parks on Friday.
The vote was 8 to 1 with Mayor Will Haynie going against the reopening of around 40 park facilities.
The parks would be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and enforcement of social distancing will be conducted by recreation staff with local law enforcement assisting.
The town has planned the re-opening of parks within four phases.
On Monday night, council members voted on Phase 2 which re-opens around 40 park facilities, but prohibits organized events.
People are also expected to follow state orders regarding social distancing and limiting groups to three.
Over the past weekend, the city re-opened three parks.
