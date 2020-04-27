Pandemic assistance program delivers $4.6 million in three days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the three days since the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched in South Carolina, $4.6 million have been given out to eligible applicants.
The federal pool of money is specifically for people that do not qualify for state benefits, like anyone who is self-employed.
While that may sound like a lot of money, it is a drop in the bucket compared to what has already been given out for the people who do qualify for state unemployment. According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, since the pandemic started nearly $378 million dollars have been paid to nearly 350,000 people.
On Monday, State Senator Sandy Senn held a webinar with DEW staff to ask about some of the questions her office is fielding.
One of the problems people are bumping into is getting rejected after entering their Social Security Numbers.
DEW officials say there was a problem which they believe they have now fixed. However, if you do continue to get denied because the system says your Social Security Number is incorrect, staff say double check your middle name and make sure you enter it exactly as it appears on your Social Security card.
As for those long call queues, DEW is officially opening the phone lines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays starting this weekend to hopefully clear up some of the backlog.
Another source of confusion centers around a pay cut. If you received a pay cut, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits but only if your new weekly wages fall below $326 a week.
Senn says she thinks that system incentives companies to completely lay-off employees, instead of reducing hours or pay. She says it is unfair for the person still working, but at a reduced rate, to not be able to apply for state or federal dollars.
The next federal program to be implemented in the state is the Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. It will provide 13 additional weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits after the 20 weeks provided under South Carolina law are exhausted.
