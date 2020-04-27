Police arrest man in connection with car break-ins

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a man is facing three charges in connection to car break-ins in the Old Village.
William Bogey is charged with three counts of breaking and entering auto, according to Inspector Christopher Rosier.
He says police responded in the early-morning hours to the Old Village to a report of suspicious activity.
After reviewing the victim's Ring video surveillance, police recognized the suspect from past experiences, Rosier said.
Police responded to Bogey's home where they found multiple items believed to have been stolen, he said.
More charges are expected, Rosier said.
