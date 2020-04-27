Police search for burglar who tied up girl, set home on fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A girl told North Charleston Police she was able to escape her burning home after a burglar tied her up and set the house on fire.
Police responded Saturday at approximately 1:43 p.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Admiral Drive where a burglary had been reported.
Police spoke to a juvenile victim who had bruises around her neck and markings around her wrists and ankles. The girl told police she was home alone when she heard someone knocking on the back door. She said she did not answer and the knocking continued until she heard what sounded like the back door being kicked in.
She walked into the living room and saw a stranger between 18 and 25 years old wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and red shoes, the incident report states. A further description in the report lists him as standing 5-foot-11, weighing about 185 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.
When she saw him, she went running back to her bedroom and he grabbed her and placed her in a headlock, the report states.
The victim told police he began choking her and asked about money at which point she said she pretended to pass out. At that point, the man put her down and began rummaging through the home, the report states.
The report states the burglar wrapped an electrical cord around her neck and bound her hands and feet. The victim said the burglar moved her near a table and that she was left somehow hanging by her neck and was “in and out.” She said she heard him pouring bleach around the house and start the fire.
She said she was able to loosen the cords around her wrists and undo the cords around her feet and run out the front door. Police say she ran to a woman walking her dog and that the woman called 911.
EMS took the victim to a hospital to be checked out.
The victim’s boyfriend told police the man the victim described sounded like one of the people who came knocking on his back door a few weeks earlier and asked to borrow a phone. He told police he allowed one of the men to use his phone.
Police are continuing to investigate the burglary and fire.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
