S.C. Air National Guard to perform Lowcountry flyovers saluting frontline healthcare workers

Source: South Carolina Air National Guard.
By Patrick Phillips | April 27, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 9:33 AM

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing will perform special flyovers statewide to salute frontline healthcare workers.

F-16 fighter jets will salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders. The flyovers are being conducted at no additional cost to the American taxpayer and is done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.

Swamp Fox pilots will fly three different routes to cover hospitals statewide.

The first flyovers in the Lowcountry are scheduled in the East route for between 11:05 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. over Georgetown County.

Location Hospital Flyover Times
Georgetown Tidelands Georgetown 11:05 a.m. - 11:20 a.m
Murrells Inlet Tidelands Waccamaw 11:05 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.
Hampton Hampton Regional Medical Center 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Hardeeville Coastal Carolina Hospital 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Bluffton Encompass Health 11:25 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.
Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Hospital 11:25 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.
Beaufort Naval Hospital 11:25 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.
Beaufort Beaufort Memorial Hospital 11:25 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.
Walterboro Colleton Medical Center 11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Charleston Bon Secours - St. Francis Xavier Hospital 11:40 a.m. - 11:55 a.m.
Charleston Roper Hospital/MUSC 11:45 a.m. - Noon
Charleston Vibra Hospital of Charleston 11:45 a.m. - Noon
Charleston East Cooper Medical Center 11:45 a.m. - Noon
Charleston Mount Pleasant Hospital 11:45 a.m. - Noon
Charleston Trident Medical Center 11:50 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.
Windwood Roper St. Francis Berkeley 11:50 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.
Summerville Summerville Medical Center 11:35 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” 169th Fighter Wing commander Col. Akshai Gandhi said.

The flyover has been closely coordinated as part of the U.S. Air Forces OPERATIONS AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

Anyone who gets video or pictures of the F-16 flyovers are encouraged to post on social media and use the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.

