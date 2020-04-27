S.C. Air National Guard to perform Lowcountry flyovers saluting frontline healthcare workers

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing will perform special flyovers statewide to salute frontline healthcare workers.
F-16 fighter jets will salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders. The flyovers are being conducted at no additional cost to the American taxpayer and is done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.
Swamp Fox pilots will fly three different routes to cover hospitals statewide.
The first flyovers in the Lowcountry are scheduled in the East route for between 11:05 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. over Georgetown County.
“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” 169th Fighter Wing commander Col. Akshai Gandhi said.
The flyover has been closely coordinated as part of the U.S. Air Forces OPERATIONS AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.
Anyone who gets video or pictures of the F-16 flyovers are encouraged to post on social media and use the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.
