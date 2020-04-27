Second suspect arrested in kidnapping case that left man shot, woman sexually assaulted

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced a second arrest in a kidnapping case that left a man shot and a woman sexually assaulted in Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 27-year-old Keon Garner of Orangeburg. He was charged with attempted murder, two counts of kidnaping and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Deputies have already arrested 33-year-old Quinton Byrd of Orangeburg who faces two counts of kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
“These two apparently thought they were above the law that night,” the sheriff said. “We’ve got a different thought we’re going to share with them.”
Both of the suspects charges stem from an incident on Feb. 28 when a woman said she was awakened that morning by a man arguing with her boyfriend.
According to the sheriff’s office, at some point, the suspect pulled out a weapon, ordering the man and woman to get dressed before he forced them into a vehicle occupied by another man
“The pair were driven to a remote location near Branchville where the man was ordered out of the vehicle,” OCSO officials said. "After refusing to walk into nearby woods as instructed, the man ran into a nearby wooded area after being shot.
The sheriff’s office said the victim spent the night in a wooded area off Calhoun Street near Branchville.
“The woman said she was driven to a motel in Orangeburg city limits where she was sexually assaulted, according to the report,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are handling that portion of the investigation.”
