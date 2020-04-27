State representative pushes for accountability at Hanahan nursing home with COVID-19 cases

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials say a Hanahan nursing home has five more reported cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number to 62 positive cases between residents and staff.
Heartland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Care Center is now second in the state for the most nursing home cases, after leading the state last week.
A nursing home in Columbia, Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center, now has the most with 73 cases.
Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner says they are currently investigating one complaint at Heartland, but he says he can't go into the specifics of the complaint and what it is in reference to.
A spokesperson for HCR Manor Care the company overseeing Heartland says there were new employee test results of the weekend and the facility is caring for 42 patients in-house who tested positive for the virus.
Representative JA Moore says he is working to hold the management and ownership of Heartland accountable to ensure the safety of the people who live there. He says there needs to be swift action on the local, state and federal level.
"Heartland nursing home is the perfect example of the big gap in readiness for the state as it relates to COVID-19," Moore said. "I think early on DHEC and other state agencies had an opportunity to get people up to speed in healthcare and also in the food service industry on proper steps and protocols that need to be done and to practice the best case scenario for combating COVID-19."
He says the situation at Heartland illustrates the need for DHEC to do more.
The state health department says they have been working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate nursing homes in the state with five or more coronavirus cases.
As of Friday, the state health department says there have been 28 deaths in what they call congregate facilities. That includes nursing homes, rehab centers and community residential facilities.
Health officials say there are 435 COVID-19 cases in the state for these types of facilities.
Moore is on the medical committee at the statehouse and says the concerns at the facility is something that he will address with the committee.
"I'm going to be putting an enormous amount of pressure on them [DHEC] over the next several days, weeks and months to make sure that everything that needs to be done at Heartland is being done," Moore said.
He says he's also reached out to Senator Tim Scott's office.
Hanahan Fire Chief Joseph Bower said Heartland was reusing protective gear and not monitoring symptoms of their employees. He said improvements still needed to be made.
We also talked with families who say they were not aware of the number of people who tested positive for the virus until they saw it on the news.
"We need to get solutions and we need to be fighting for the residents at Heartland," Moore said. "
The Mayor of Hanahan Christie Rainwater says she is working with the DHEC to get a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers in the city. She says she wants to have an understanding of cases that may be outside of the hotspot.
Rainwater says she is in contact with the Intergovernmental Office at the White House. She's requesting there be a federal requirement that when someone tests positive for the virus the address recorded is where they were most recently staying and not necessarily where they are from. She believes this will help better determine where cases originated.
In a statement released last week, the HCR Manor Care spokesperson said in part:
"We have taken significant additional precautions to minimize risk to patients and employees and have had systems and processes in place to help reduce the risks associated with the novel Coronavirus. We have precautionary measures designed to protect the safety and health of patients, employees and authorized visitors."
The spokeperson also says they created an Airborne Isolation Unit as part of their infection control and treatment plan. The facility says it designates isolation units for patients who meet criteria and the unit has barriers to protect other residents and employees from higher risk patients.
To view the HCR Manor Care’s full statement on Heartland click here.
Moore says people who have concerns or comments regarding Heartland can reach out to him directly at 843-765-0384 or at ja@jamooreforsc.com.
The Hanahan Police Department says you can also reach out to them with complaints by emailing Lt. Cassie Brooks at cbrooks@cityofhanahan.com.
You can also file a report with state health department here.
State Representative Joe Cunningham's office says they have been in contact with DHEC about Heartland. They say DHEC told them some of the positive cases are asymptotic carriers and there are no protective gear shortages at the facility. His office says they will continue to followup.
