Troopers investigate fatal Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash.
The crash happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 52 near Cypress Gardens Road, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
A 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the right side of the road, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected. The victim, who was wearing a helmet, died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
