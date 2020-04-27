90-year-old gets Clemson-themed birthday party and message from Dabo Swinney

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Last week, Betty McGregor turned 90-years-old at the Village at Summerville. She is a huge Clemson fan but her Tiger-themed party had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, staff stepped up to make sure she had something to celebrate. They lined up a former Clemson cheerleader, Emily SantiAnna, who taught McGregor a Clemson cheer over FaceTime. McGregor sat in her wheelchair and had her own pom-poms and smiled the entire time.
Staff also surprised her with a personal, birthday message from football coach, Dabo Swinney. In addition to these surprises, she had a Clemson-themed cake and got on a Zoom call with family members who sang to her.
During this pandemic, staff at The Village at Summerville have been helping their residents use video chat to stay connected while visitors are not allowed.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.