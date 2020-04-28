Deputies: Missing SC teen may be with unknown truck driver

Keyonna Latrell Richardson (Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | April 28, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT - Updated April 28 at 8:44 AM

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old girl missing since Saturday.

Keyonna Latrell Richardson was last seen at her Clarendon County home.

Deputies say they have learned Richardson has been communicating with her family but refuses to return home and is in the company of an unknown adult male truck driver, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Richardson is 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy and black sweatpants, black shirt and black Nike “slides.”

Posted by Clarendon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 27, 2020

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

