DHEC reports 76 COVID-19 cases, 6 related deaths at Hanahan nursing home

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported a total of 76 COVID-19 cases and 6 related deaths at a nursing home facility in Hanahan.
On Tuesday, State Health and Environmental Control officials released an updated report on virus cases and deaths at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
According to that data, Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center on Eagle Landing Boulevard in Hanahan has 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6 COVID-19 deaths of “residents and/or staff.”
The number of confirmed cases went up by 14 from the last update. To see the full list of cases at nursing homes and assisted living facilities click here.
Last week, the nursing home was at the top of the list with the most virus related cases in South Carolina.
As of Tuesday, the most cases of COVID-19 has been reported at the Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia with 78 cases and 7 deaths.
It’s followed by the Hanahan Heartland facility, then the Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center with 48 cases and 2 deaths.
Health officials also announced on Tuesday 123 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths in South Carolina.
Tuesday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 5,735, and those who have died to 192, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
State health officials estimate that 76% of patients have recovered from the virus and 24% remain ill. DHEC said that data is based on the available symptom onset data they have for 4,454 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
