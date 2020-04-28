Downtown streets blocked as crews respond to house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is responding to a structure fire that has shut down streets nearby.
Crews are responding to a fire on Percy Street, according to the department’s Twitter feed. Firefighters say they have extinguished the bulk of the fire.
Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said the areas of of Rutledge at Bogard and Spring at Coming are closed.
Multiple streets are blocked in the area, including portions of Bogard and Spring Streets.
Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.
There has been no word so far on whether anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.