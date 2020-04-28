Former WIS anchor Ed Carter dies at 81

“I came to Columbia from a small news operation in South Bend-Elkhart, IN. We were the No. 3 station in a three-station market. WIS was at the time, one of the most powerful NBC affiliates in the U.S.,” said former WIS senior reporter Jack Kuenzie. “When I saw the dominance and influence of that station, I realized it was in part due to the anchor lineup. Ed, Susan Aude, Joe Daggett, and Joe Pinner were rock-solid performers and total pros. Ed made a particular impression because I’d known other TV anchors who had Ted Baxter-ish levels of ego and elf-importance. Ed struck me as a genuinely down to earth, nice guy. We bonded over a mutual love of cars and motorcycles. I thought any station with a guy like that as a lead anchor must be a great place to work, so I said yes when Scott Parks (then managing editor) offered me the job.”