Isle of Palms set to discuss extending island access, rental restrictions

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council will meet to discuss possibly extending restrictions for short-term rentals, hotels, and extending their checkpoints for another two weeks.
Both Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island voted to extend some restrictions.
Although all beach communities have been in contact with each other, IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll says each community is different.
Right now there is a 12-hour checkpoint on the entrance of the island. Carroll says he expects the checkpoint to stay, but there could be a discussion about reducing hours.
The governor's new state of emergency order could play a big part in what they decide to do.
The meeting will be streamed on YouTube.
