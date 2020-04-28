Isle of Palms to vote on extending checkpoints, short-term rental restrictions

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle Palms City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss whether to extend restrictions on island access, short-term rentals, and hotels for another two weeks.
Mayor Jimmy Carroll says he expects the checkpoints to remain at the entrance of the island.
Carroll says the city wants to see all stores, restaurants, and rentals open again, but their main priority is still the safety of the people who live there.
"Well number one, we feel for everybody. First off, anyone who's been sick, anyone who's lost anybody, that's number one," Carroll said. "Number two, we look out for our residents of Isle of Palms, our public safety personnel, we got to keep them healthy."
Carroll says while the governor gave beach communities the right to do what they want, he also advised them to do what is best for their communities.
Carroll says city council will monitor DHEC numbers, and while those don't seem to be rising much right now, he says they aren't going down either.
He also says the extension of the "Stay at Home" order plays a big role in city council’s decision.
Isle of Palms has been in close conversation with Sullivan's Island, Folly Beach, and Edisto Beach officials to discuss what’s best for their communities.
The Isle of Palms mayor also added that each community is different.
Carroll says the Isle of Palms had two firefighters have to be quarantined for 14 days. Since the Isle of Palms Fire Department only has six people on a shift at a time, that made a big impact.
"We don't want to gamble with people's lives," Carroll said. "I mean, every time a first responder goes to a call, and they have to be in touch with somebody, they have to take showers, they have to wash their clothes, they have to de-contaminate their equipment and their trucks. So, it takes a long time for them to get ready for the next call. That's why we kind of limited the number of people who can come to Isle of Palms."
Carroll says it is important to keep first responders safe and healthy, because the rest of the community relies on them.
Carroll also wants people to know that when restaurants and rentals do open on the island, it will be in gradual numbers.
The Isle of Palms City Council meeting will be streamed on YouTube.
It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
