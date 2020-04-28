Live 5 Classroom: Take a virtual tour of Patriots Point Museum

The Naval & Maritime Museum at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant features the World War II aircraft carrier, USS Yorktown as its centerpiece. (Source: Patroits Point Naval & Maritime Museum)
By Patrick Phillips | April 28, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 1:02 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Carter Coyle takes over Tuesday’s Live 5 Classroom as we get an inside look at the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

The museum is temporarily closed to all visitors as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But we’ll show you what’s inside so you can still enjoy the museum virtually.

During the closure of schools, the Live 5 News team is hosting “Live 5 Classroom” live on our Facebook page Tuesday and Thursday afternoons to provide additional materials to keep children engaged in learning at home.

To watch, “Like” the Live 5 News Facebook page. The live stream will begin at 2 p.m.

And be sure to check back every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

