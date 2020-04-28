Lowcountry Strong: Yard signs show support for healthcare professionals, front line workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As people around the Lowcountry are finding many ways to show support for frontline workers, a West Ashley woman is using her front yard.
“It all started on social media,” Gini Nichols said. She saw a friend post on Facebook about yard signs thanking healthcare professionals, but knew she wanted to add appreciation for others.
“There’s also a lot of other workers out there that are keeping the economy going so can we change it?” she asked. “She edited it to say healthcare professionals and front line workers.”
Nichols asked some neighbors in Shadowmoss if they would like one and there was interest.
“I just really want to say thank you to everyone out there who is working so hard. I really appreciate your efforts,” Yvonne Lamarca said.
“We’re a neighborhood filled with first responders, healthcare workers and front line workers," Lisa Seagle said. “And I thought to myself, you know, if they just see that driving by on their way to work early one morning or maybe late at night maybe it would put a smile on their face."
Nichols plans to do another order this week through a local printing company called Dunning Signs. Each one costs $23 and if you are interested you can fill out this form.
People in Shadowmoss and some in Mt. Pleasant have ordered them and Nichols says she is not making any profit from the orders.
“There’s a lot of people out there that are putting their lives at risk," she added. “It’s just important they know they are appreciated.”
