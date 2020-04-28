Man accused in shooting death of teen facing additional charges

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the two suspects charged in the death of a 17-year-old girl is facing five new charges, Colleton County deputies say.
Joseph Mack, Jr., is one of two people arrested for the shooting that killed Donasisha Kelly last Wednesday.
Mack, 21, and a 16-year-old boy who is not being identified because of his age, are charged with murder.
Colleton County Sheriff's spokesperson Shalane Lowes said Mack now faces three counts of attempted murder for shooting at the three people who were in the car with Kelly. One of the passengers was also injured.
Mack also faces two drug charges, Lowes said.
Mack went before a bond judge Friday where bond was automatically denied on the murder charge.
In South Carolina, only a circuit judge can set bond on a murder charge, so Mack remained in jail.
