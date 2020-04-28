Mt. Pleasant police officer involved in accident on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant police officer was involved in an accident on I-26 in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.
Highway Patrol says it happened around 12:40 p.m. when the officer was traveling westbound near mile marker 211.
According to Trooper Matt Southern, the officer stopped and activated his emergency lights to remove something from the road.
Southern said as the officer was removing the object, a motorist hit his patrol car.
No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.