Police arrest man minutes after armed robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they arrested a suspect just after an armed robbery Monday night with the help of city firefighters.
Derell Jermaine Milligan, 31, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The victim told police he was approached at approximately 8 p.m. near Meeting Street and Market Streets by a man with a knife. The man demanded everything the victim had in his pockets, police say.
Francis said four city of Charleston Firefighters saw what was happening and verbally challenged the suspect, who then ran away on foot.
"One of the firefighters called Consolidated Dispatch and gave them information about the incident and a description of the suspect," Francis said. "That information was provided to the responding officers."
About 8:20 p.m., one of the officers saw a man matching that description within the 300 block of King Street and detained him, Francis said.
The victim and the firefighters identified the man as the suspect who committed the armed robbery.
Milligan is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
