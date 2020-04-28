Sheriff’s Office: Charleston Co. jail has 9 inmates with COVID-19 in quarantine

By Live 5 Web Staff | April 28, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 3:56 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff’s office say they currently have nine inmates at the Al Cannon Detention Center who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those inmates are in quarantine and are under medical care in the jail’s medical unit.

“To date, in total 11 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 (2 were released),” CCSO officials said." The detention center’s current inmate population is 825."

Authorities said, as of Tuesday, a total of two detention center employees have tested positive.

“The detention center continues with preventative measures and isolation protocols,” the sheriff’s office said.

