Storm system to bring rain early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather will continue today with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures near 80 degrees this afternoon. The breeze will pick up on Wednesday as we await a cold front off to our west. Dry weather will continue for one more day on Wednesday before a band of rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, moves through early Thursday morning. We’ll start to dry out by late morning with sunshine returning for Friday and the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 80s Sunday and Monday.