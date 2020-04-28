Sullivan’s Island extends 12-hour checkpoints

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Sullivan’s Island Town Council approved on Tuesday extending the town’s checkpoint until May 12.
The police department will continue to operate it from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Their ordinance does allow for the possibility to reduce those hours to match Isle of Palms if they make any changes to their checkpoint.
During the hour-long discussion, council members went back and forth on whether they should reduce the hours of the checkpoint to allow non-residents to have more daylight access to the beach.
Mayor Patrick O’Neil said this reduction of the checkpoint’s hours was something Isle of Palms leaders were also on board with changing. IOP’s town council is set to meet and discuss their restrictions Monday at 6 p.m.
“I don’t think we need to be the first mover here,” Sullivan’s Island council member Greg Hammond said. “Right now as it stands, Charleston County parks are closed, South Carolina state parks are closed, and U.S. National Parks are closed. If we look at Beachwalker County Park down on Kiawah. That’s a beach. That’s closed.”
“I believe seven to seven is still the way to go,” Council Member Bachman Smith said.
The checkpoint was originally set to expire on Thursday.
