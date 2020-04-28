Ticket purchase windows delayed for 2021 PGA Championship

“As the world continues to grapple with the effects of this horrendous virus, we have decided to delay the sale of 2021 PGA Championship tickets to our registrants. With uncertainty surrounding travel, employment and everyday life, we do not feel it is appropriate to ask our spectators to make purchasing decisions during this time. We thank the unprecedented number of spectators who have expressed interest in attending the 2021 PGA Championship through our registration program and look forward to welcoming them to The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in May of 2021.”