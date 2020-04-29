Charleston County to begin $5M road resurfacing project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County will soon start resurfacing more than 100 roads across the county.
The project will cost an estimated $5 million, and county leaders say they will soon invest another $3 million beyond that. But this is money they set aside to spend on these types of projects. The money for the resurfacing plan will come from the state gas tax and the transportation sales tax.
Every year the county looks through data of paved roads throughout the Peninsula, West Ashley, North Charleston and James Island, excluding U.S. highways and interstates.
Some of the larger projects include Patton Avenue in Fickling Hill and Colleton Road in West Ashley.
CLICK HERE for a list of the roads selected for this year’s repaving.
Although it would normally be up for the final reading on the agenda Thursday, county leaders say this is not typically a controversial project and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is assumed to be approved and is awaiting the county administrator’s signature.
All contractors working on the project must agree to a Joint Workforce Safety Plan drafted by SCDOT and industry groups in South Carolina to assure everyone is staying safe during COVID 19.
Although the county is no longer taking public comment on this year’s resurfacing plan, you can give recommendations online for future projects at this site.
County officials say construction will start within two months and will be deciding where to begin in the next couple of weeks.
