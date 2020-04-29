Charleston County jail first in state to test inmates in-house for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Al Cannon Detention Center is the first detention center in South Carolina testing inmates in-house for COVID-19 with tests that take about 15 minutes to complete.
Sheriff Al Cannon said Wednesday the State Department of Health and Environmental Control provided the jail with 72 rapid-testing kits.
Cannon says so far one kit has been used to test an inmate and that the result came back negative.
He says a medical professional at the jail takes a swab from the inmate’s nasal passage and puts the sample into a machine for testing.
It will read positive or negative.
The sheriff says all inmates who want to be tested have to first go through a screening process.
“It won’t be just a person that says I feel like I’ve got the, they’re gonna have to have some symptoms and follow the screening,” Cannon said. “We will test then if directed.”
Cannon says he plans to test inmates from neighboring jails for the virus.
He says those inmates will have to be brought to Charleston County to be tested because the test result has a shelf life of only ten minutes.
Cannon says right now there are 11 inmates at the jail who have tested positive for the virus.
He says two are in isolation and that none are experiencing any difficulties.
