Cree: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Cree Inc. (CREE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 14 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.
The maker of energy-efficient lighting posted revenue of $215.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Cree expects its results to range from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $215 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $214.4 million.
Cree shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.05, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.
