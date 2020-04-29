Crews searching for diver missing since Tuesday afternoon

The Coast Guard and other agencies are continuing the search for a missing diver in Port Royal Sound Wednesday morning. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips | April 29, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 9:52 AM

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard and other agencies are continuing the search for a missing diver in Port Royal Sound Wednesday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a request for helicopter assistance from Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, for a missing 49-year-old diver in a black scuba suit, according to a release from the agency.

The agency has not released the diver’s identity.

An Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew dropped a self-locating marker buoy to aid in the search.

Coast Guard crews searched through the night and continue to search.

  • The following groups are involved in the search:
  • Coast Guard Air Station Savannah
  • Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston
  • Coast Guard Station Tybee Island
  • Coast Guard Cutter Pompano
  • Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
  • Beaufort County Marine Rescue Squadron
  • South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.

