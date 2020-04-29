Crews searching for diver missing since Tuesday afternoon

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard and other agencies are continuing the search for a missing diver in Port Royal Sound Wednesday morning.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a request for helicopter assistance from Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, for a missing 49-year-old diver in a black scuba suit, according to a release from the agency.
The agency has not released the diver’s identity.
An Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew launched to assist.
The Dolphin crew dropped a self-locating marker buoy to aid in the search.
Coast Guard crews searched through the night and continue to search.
- The following groups are involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Air Station Savannah
- Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston
- Coast Guard Station Tybee Island
- Coast Guard Cutter Pompano
- Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
- Beaufort County Marine Rescue Squadron
- South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.
