DHEC reports 29 more deaths associated with COVID-19 following analysis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 29 more deaths associated with COVID-19 after officials did a cross analysis of information from deaths reported by medical professionals and deaths reported to the agency on death certificates.
Officials with the State Health and Environmental Control released the information Wednesday night and said the additional deaths have not been previously reported.
The deaths occurred over the timespan of March 25 through April 21, according to DHEC.
This brings the statewide total, today, to 232.
“As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected.”
Health officials said the new deaths reported does not “significantly” affect the state’s public health actions, projections or the recommendations of DHEC.
“It’s important to note that we are still discovering more about COVID-19,” Dr. Traxler said. “We will continue to release new information as it becomes available.”
Prior to the first case of COVID-19 in South Carolina, DHEC officials said they have proactively provided federal and state guidance to death certifiers across the state on the appropriate way to complete a death certificate in an instance when COVID-19 is the cause or contributed to an individual’s death.
In addition, state officials say the have continued to take steps to improve data quality and the reporting of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths, including:
- sending Health Alerts to facilities and providers,
- contacting private labs to remind them of their legal reporting requirements to DHEC’s disease control staff,
- updating the list of reportable conditions to specifically include COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths, and
As of April 22, per the updated List of Reportable Conditions, physicians and other healthcare providers must now report all COVID-19-related deaths to DHEC within 24 hours, according to state health officials.
“All deaths reported to DHEC for death certificate registration by funeral directors must be done by law within five days of the date of death,” DHEC officials said."The report of an individual’s cause of death may be delayed if they had numerous medical issues or it takes longer to collect the personal demographic information from the family."
