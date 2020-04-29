FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry may wake up Thursday morning to some rain and storms.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says a cold front will race through the area Thursday morning bringing a round of showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms.
“The rain chance will increase overnight and few gusty thunderstorms are possible tomorrow morning,” he said. “The rain should exit by mid to late morning with sunshine returning for the afternoon.”
Isolated thunderstorms could produce brief damaging wind gusts.
The National Weather Service says the risk of severe storms is low.
