Investigators seeking answers after gator found shot with arrows

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) -Officials with the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are hoping that someone knows who injured an alligator with two arrows.
The animal was found Wednesday. According to a post on the group’s Twitter, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for an injured alligator in a pond in a residential area.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found the animal impaled by two arrows. They also discovered a rope wrapped around its snout and webbed feet.
The gator was safely removed from the pond by deputies and Fish and Wildlife officers.
If you have any information on who is behind the animal abuse, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
