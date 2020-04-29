Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia coronavirus deaths reach 1,000 amid reopening effort
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials say the coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 people in the state. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported deaths have reach 1,015 Tuesday amid aggressive efforts to reboot the state's economy. Restaurants were allowed to resume limited dine-in service Monday. Barber shops, nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors got to reopen Friday. Gov. Brian Kemp hasn't said whether he plans to extend his shelter-at-home order that's set to expire after Thursday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told reporters Tuesday that the governor has confused people by ordering them to stay home while also allowing tattoo parlors and movie theaters to reopen.
REALITY SHOW ACTOR-DEADLY WRECK
Reality TV star Ashley 'Minnie' Ross dies in Georgia wreck
ATLANTA (AP) — A representative for Ashley Ross of the reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta" says she's died in a Georgia car crash. Publicist Liz Dixson says Ross — also known as “Ms. Minnie" — died of her injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Dixson says the wreck happened late Sunday night on a road south of Atlanta. City of South Fulton police say it was a head-on crash with another vehicle. Dixson says the family asks for privacy as they grieve. The Lifetime series follows the lives of women with dwarfism who try to make it big in Atlanta's hip-hop and rap music scene. Police said it was a head-on crash, and the other driver suffered minor injuries.
SEA TURTLE NESTING
Federally protected sea turtles begin nesting in Georgia
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A protected sea turtles species in Georgia have started their nesting season. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Monday the first batch of eggs from a loggerhead was found on Cumberland Island beach. The turtles, who are named for their large heads, are the most common sea turtles found along Georgia’s coast. The eggs marks the 32nd year the state has experienced nesting by the federally protected species. A department official says their numbers have been steadily increasing since their initial decline in the early 1990s. The department is dispatching nearly 200 volunteers to mark and monitor all nesting by loggerheads during the nesting season.
NEW AMAZON FACILITY
Amazon announces new Georgia facility with 800 new jobs
ATLANTA (AP) — Amazon has announced it will open a facility in Georgia that will create 800 jobs in the state. A news release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office says the new warehouse based in Columbia County will ship small orders, including books, toys, and household goods. Kemp says he's excited for the new operation. A Columbia County official says the new facility will be the single-largest job creation and investment project in the county. Amazon currently employs nearly 3,500 people in facilities across Georgia. The company announced January that it expects to add an additional 1,500 employees in its warehouses in two other cities.
AP-US-ODD-SPEEDY-GONZALEZ-ARRESTED
Mail fraud suspect named Speedy Gonzalez arrested in Georgia
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — After months on the run, a mail fraud suspect who lived up to his legal name of Speedy Gonzalez has been arrested in Georgia. Authorities said the 35-year-old Buford man was taken into custody Saturday during a traffic stop in Gwinnett County. Police said in a statement that officers began looking for Gonzalez after a victim reported in January that multiple checks were stolen from his mailbox. Gonzalez is accused of swiping the checks and buying more than $3,000 worth of merchandise before returning the items for cash. He was booked into jail on forgery and theft charges. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHELTER ORDER-GEORGIA
Georgia governor says no decision on replacing shelter order
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says he’s still deciding what comes next after the state’s shelter-in-place order expires after Thursday. Gov. Brian Kemp made the remarks Monday after he loosened the order to allow a number of businesses to reopen. Kemp's public health chief says Georgia moved forward with allowing reopening even though the state didn't meet all the opening benchmarks set by President Donald Trump's administration. The Republican Kemp is papering over criticism leveled at him by the president last week. Kemp says of Trump that “I appreciate his leadership.” Georgia reports more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and 994 deaths late Monday.
TULANE PLAYER-GEORGIA SLAYING
Tulane basketball player charged with murder in Georgia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Tulane University basketball player who recently declared for the NBA draft has been charged in a Georgia slaying. Henry County Jail records show 22-year-old Teshaun Hightower was booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault. Hightower is a junior guard who led the Green Wave in scoring last season. Tulane officials say Hightower has been dismissed from the basketball program. Henry County police said in a Facebook post that he was one of six people wanted in connection with an April 8 homicide in Stockbridge. Police identified the man killed as Devante Anthony Long.
SUPREME COURT-GEORGIA CODE LAWSUIT
Supreme Court rules against Georgia in copyright dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against Georgia in a copyright lawsuit over annotations to its legal code, finding they cannot be copyrighted. The 5-4 ruling Monday splintered the court along unusual lines and upholds a previous appeals court decision. Ruling in the majority were Chief Justice John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. The case before the justices was a dispute between Georgia and Public.Resource.Org Inc. The nonprofit distributed and made available online copies of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated. The state sued in 2015, arguing the annotations include analysis and guidance added by a publisher and are protected by copyright. The nonprofit countersued.