Live 5 News to host teacher town hall Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News will help parents who are doing double duty as teachers at home with a special virtual town hall.
Live 5′s Raphael James will moderate the broadcast with Lowcountry teachers. It will be broadcast on the Live 5 News Facebook page at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Teachers will offer advice to parents about making learning fun and challenging.
He'll be talking with teachers, and a school administrator from around the Lowcountry, to get answers to your questions.
Here are the educators scheduled to attend:
- Berkeley County School District: Dr. Kelly Wulf (Chief Academic and Innovation Officer)
- Charleston County School District: Michelle Simmons (Executive Director of Elementary Learning)
- Colleton County School District: Sarah Fielder (Cottageville Elementary School Teacher)
- Dorchester School District 4: April Sanders (St. George Middle School Assistant Principal)
- Georgetown County School District: Tonya Todd (Georgetown High School Teacher)
Watch the event at 1 p.m. on the Live 5 News Facebook page.
