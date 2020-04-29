Live 5 News to host teacher town hall Wednesday

Live 5 News to host teacher town hall Wednesday
Live 5 News will help parents who are doing double duty as teachers at home with a special virtual town hall. (Source: Pexels)
By Patrick Phillips | April 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 11:31 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News will help parents who are doing double duty as teachers at home with a special virtual town hall.

Live 5′s Raphael James will moderate the broadcast with Lowcountry teachers. It will be broadcast on the Live 5 News Facebook page at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Teachers will offer advice to parents about making learning fun and challenging.

He'll be talking with teachers, and a school administrator from around the Lowcountry, to get answers to your questions.

Here are the educators scheduled to attend:

  • Berkeley County School District: Dr. Kelly Wulf (Chief Academic and Innovation Officer)
  • Charleston County School District: Michelle Simmons (Executive Director of Elementary Learning)
  • Colleton County School District: Sarah Fielder (Cottageville Elementary School Teacher)
  • Dorchester School District 4: April Sanders (St. George Middle School Assistant Principal)
  • Georgetown County School District: Tonya Todd (Georgetown High School Teacher)

Watch the event at 1 p.m. on the Live 5 News Facebook page.

