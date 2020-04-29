Lowcountry hospitality group reopening by employing workers through online training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As some retail stores begin reopening, some hotels across Charleston that closed for safety reasons and a lack of visitors are now working to slowly reopen as well.
Avocet Hospitality Group says The Vendue Hotel, Charleston's Art Hotel in the historic district downtown, is opening a limited number of rooms on Friday.
Avocet Hospitality Group owner Jon Weitz says this is because of a recent rise in reservation requests.
This will require the hotel to have some staff back working, but the owner says it will mostly just be managers and a few hourly workers. These are workers who have already completed an online training program.
Avocet Hospitality Group had to furlough more than 100 hotel and restaurant workers weeks ago because of the pandemic. On Wednesday, many of those folks will be getting their jobs back.
Weitz says employees will start participating in online training sessions, from home, to focus on preparing to safely reopen.
“To know that those people are going to have the opportunity to get off of unemployment, to be able to breathe a little bit, add a little bit of certainty to those people’s lives, is probably more exciting than when we actually opened the door,” Weitz said.
For at least the next two weeks, staff will be paid to do online classes to learn what the new normal will be in this industry.
Weitz says the main goal of this online training is to prepare employees to work in the hospitality industry post-COVID-19.
The restaurant and hotel employees will start these training sessions Wednesday morning where they will focus on preparing to safely serve guests while minimizing the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The online training sessions will cover continuing education on systems, customer service, and company policies. They will also be learning some new topics such as cooking demonstrations, Charleston’s art scene, and mixology.
"What we want our guidelines to be, providing our employees with just an overview of what we're all hearing in the media. You know, washing your hands, proper sanitation, those go without saying," Weitz said. "But we're really trying to make sure they understand what steps we're taking in order to protect their safety, in addition to the safety of our guests, because if we do this thing too fast, nobody is going to win."
Avocet Hospitality also owns the Tides Folly Beach hotel, but the owner says they will follow the City of Folly Beach regulations for that opening.
None of Avocet’s restaurants are set to reopen so far.
Weitz says each hotel and restaurant will experience a phased reopening to accommodate business levels without compromising the health and safety of employees and guests.
For example, during phase one, The Vendue Hotel will be practicing no contact services. Weitz says they will not be offering valet service and no staff will be entering any rooms unless specifically asked to do so.
Weitz also says he and his staff have been in close conversation with other hospitality companies in the area.
He says even if they are given the go ahead by the state to open more businesses, he wants to make sure all staff is fully prepared for this new normal before returning to work.
