Lowcountry hospitality group starts online training for reopening plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As state officials continue looking at ways to slowly re-open the state, some hotels are doing the same.
Avocet hospitality group had to furlough more than 100 employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, many of those employees who work in several Lowcountry restaurants and hotels were brought back to work.
The employees have started working from home through online training sessions designed to prepare them for re-opening. The sessions will focus on preparing to safely serve guests while minimizing the risk of spreading COVID-19.
"We've decided as a company it's not as important when we bring them into the building as much as how we get them prepared, so that when they do walk into the building they know exactly what they need to do," Avocet Hospitality Group owner Jon Weitz said.
The Vendue Hotel in downtown Charleston is opening a limited number of rooms this Friday. But for other businesses, there is no telling when they will be allowed to open back up.
Regardless, managers and company staff have spent the last three weeks getting ready to bring the employees back on.
“First and foremost, we wanted to establish guidelines and rules for the new normal and then teach them how to operate for the new normal,”said Pietro Giardini, general manager at Tides Folly Beach Hotel.
Weitz says the company is taking a three phase approach when it comes to re-opening.
The first, “phase zero” is the online training.
Phase one will consist of limited occupancy for all of the company's hotels and restaurants. No bars will be open and they will be practicing no contact services.
The online training will go on for two weeks. Weitz says the group wants to make sure all of their employees are prepared before returning to work, even if the state allows for more businesses to open.
