130 new cases of COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths reported in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday afternoon that there are 130 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 5,881, and those who have died to 203.
The deaths reported on Wednesday include six elderly people in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Clarendon (2), and Greenville (2) counties. Five deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Clarendon (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.
As of this afternoon, there have been a total of 54,217 coronavirus tests with 48,336 testing negative and 5,881 testing positive.
State health officials estimate that 76% of patients have recovered from the virus and 24% remain ill, according to the latest updated provided.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday.
The number of new cases reported on Wednesday, April 29 by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (1), Florence (9), Greenville (26), Greenwood (2), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (3), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (9)
As of Wednesday morning, 4,480 hospital beds are available and 6,932 are utilized, which is a 60.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
“Of the 6,932 beds currently used, 311 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” DHEC said.
DHEC officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus.
According to health officials, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC said."South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease."
Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
