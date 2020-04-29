New report gives S.C. a failing grade on social distancing

The latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 counts from DHEC suggest there could be up to almost 17,000 cases in the Palmetto State. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | April 29, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 2:34 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State is one of many southeastern states to receive an F when it comes to social distancing.

A new study by Unacast ranked South Carolina among the worst in the nation.

Earlier data showed South Carolina as the only state to earn an F. But newly-updated scores show other states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Ohio also earning failing grades.

The study compares data on reported cases to non-essential visits people are making.

Here is a breakdown of Lowcountry County grades:

  • Charleston: D-
  • Berkeley: F
  • Dorchester: F
  • Colleton: D
  • Williamsburg: D+
  • Georgetown: F
  • Beaufort: F

No states in the study earned an A grade. Nevada earned the highest grade of the 50 states with a B+.

