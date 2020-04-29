Opinions split among non-island residents over continued checkpoints

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCSC) - As beach communities across the Lowcountry continue discussions surrounding access to island towns, some Mount Pleasant locals say they’re eager for restrictions to be rolled back, while others say checkpoints should remain.
Starting Friday, the City of Isle of Palms will reduce their checkpoint restrictions from 12-hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I’m hoping that some of the residents in Mount Pleasant appreciate that we feel their pain and so that we gave them a few more extra hours,” Mayor Jimmy Carroll said after Tuesday’s council meeting. “Are we going to make everybody happy? No. But it’s a baby step in the right direction of trying to open up the beach.”
Other municipalities like Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach and Edisto Beach have also decided to keep their checkpoints in place for the immediate future to keep citizens safe during the pandemic.
For people not living on the islands, opinions surrounding the decisions remain widely diverse.
Some, like Mount Pleasant resident Megan Montgomery, say that the checkpoints, no matter the length of time create an unnecessary division between communities.
“It’s a two-way street. I think it should work both ways. I think we would get a lot of flack if we told the people on the island they were not allowed to come in to Mount Pleasant,” Montgomery said. “My hope is that we can all just get along and we can all just be fair and work together.”
Others say they are content waiting to visit the beach like Luke Sommerdyke who lives in Mt. Pleasant.
“I love going to the beach, I wish I could. I just don’t think it’s the smartest decision right now,” Sommerdyke said.
Kim Kolts lives on Daniel Island and she says she agrees with town restrictions in the interest of public safety.
But when it comes to beach-specific access, she wants a more uniform approach.
“They’re public beaches, our tax dollars pay for that,” Kolts said. “I totally understand the communities not wanting an influx of tourists coming into their beach community. But again, they need to be closed to everyone, or closed to no one.”
As for the legality behind the checkpoints, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said, “Because the governor has given local governments that authority, local municipalities can, whether you like it or not, as a matter of law - they have that authority at this time.”
“The governor has given them authority to control their public access points and right now they are well within their rights to do so,” Wilson said.
