Quick hitter to bring rain, and a few thunderstorms, early Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will race through the area Thursday morning bringing a round of showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms. Ahead of the front today, the wind will become breezy and clouds will start to increase a bit. We should stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80 degrees. The wind will be out of the south today with gusts up to 30 mph. The rain chance will increase overnight and few gusty thunderstorms are possible tomorrow morning. The rain should exit by mid to late morning with sunshine returning for the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate for the rest of the work week into the weekend. Highs will warm from the 70s on Friday to the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon.